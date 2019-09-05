Va. Bank Branch Planned

BERLIN – Raymond M. Thompson, President and CEO of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, has announced the bank has made application with the Maryland Division of Financial Regulation, The Virginia Bureau of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to establish a new branch location on the north side of West Main Street and the west side of Shore Parkway, more particularly described as Lot #1, containing 1.5 acres, on certain plat of survey entitled, “Subdivision Plat of Property of R. Preston Richardson, Tax Parcels #093C1A0000001A0 and #09300A0000088A0, within the town limits of Onley, Accomack County, Va.

The proposed full-service branch will provide general banking services to residents and businesses located in the Onley and Onancock, southern Accomack County, and the northern Northampton County, Va. areas.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with Mr. John Vogel, Regional Director, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, 350 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1300, New York, N.Y. 10118. Comments are due not later than Sept. 21. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate FDIC office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

Calvin B. Taylor Bank is a community bank providing deposit and loan services to consumers and businesses through 11 offices located in Worcester County and lower Sussex County, Del., and northern Accomack County, Va. and a loan production office located in Onley, Va.

New Board Officers Named

SALISBURY — Russell W. Blake of Pocomoke City was recently named chairperson and Kimberly C. Gillis of Salisbury was named vice chair of the board of trustees at Wor-Wic Community College.

Blake, who was appointed to the board in 1996, served as chair from 2003-06 and 2013-15, and as vice chair from 2001-03, 2011-13 and 2018-19. Blake retired as city manager of Pocomoke City after 40 years in the position. He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and his master’s degree in business management from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

Gillis was appointed to the board in 2017. She is a senior associate and business development manager at the Becker Morgan Group in Salisbury, where she has been employed since 1999. She holds a bachelor of science degree from Salisbury University and currently serves as vice president of the Salisbury University Alumni Association. A member of the Shore Leadership Class of 2013, Gillis is also a member of the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association and the Education Awards Committee of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

In addition to Blake and Gillis, Wor-Wic board of trustee members include William H. Kerbin of Pocomoke City, Lorraine Purnell-Ayers of Snow Hill, and Andrew W. Booth, Morgan Hazel and Martin T. Neat of Salisbury.

Dr. Wiley Joins Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates

SALISBURY — Medicine fellow and orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Taylor Wiley recently joined the team of orthopedic specialists at Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates. Wiley joined the Sports Medicine Team alongside Dr. Thomas Brandon and Dr. Jason Scopp who have treated patients on the Delmarva peninsula for over 45 years combined.

“Dr. Wiley’s addition to our Sports Medicine team allows POA to further offer the most advanced and comprehensive treatment of sports injuries in the region,” said Brandon.

Wiley completed his Bachelor of Science Degree at Providence College and his Medical Doctorate at New York Medical College. Dr. Wiley selected the University of Connecticut Health Center to complete his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery and recently completed a fellowship in Sports Medicine at Brown University.

Dr. Wiley has contributed to several publications including “Acromioclavicular Joint Injury, Surgical Treatment: Open” as well as “Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Capitellum.”

Wiley has joined the practice to help serve the needs of the community, particularly in the areas of the shoulder, hip and knee that need proper diagnosis, customized treatment plans and restored mobility.

“We are thrilled to bring such talent to the Eastern Shore,” Peninsula Orthopaedic Associations CEO David Davies. “With Dr. Wiley’s addition, POA continues to deliver first-class patient care here locally, as well as provide greater accessibility for all your orthopaedic injuries and conditions, when you need it most.”