ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Be careful not to allow the backers of a new financial “deal” to pull the wool over the Lamb’s eyes. It could hold fewer plusses and more negatives than you were first led to believe.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good idea to finish all incomplete tasks so that you can devote your attention to next week’s projects. The weekend could hold surprises for romantic Fernandas and Ferdinands.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A workplace suggestion you made a while ago that you might have forgotten could come back with a request to turn it from idea to reality. Your social life picks up considerably this weekend.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Someone from the past could return with an intriguing opportunity for a future project. Check into it, by all means. But don’t neglect your current responsibilities in the meantime.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Keeping your claws sheathed and using good humor instead to counter someone who’s bad-mouthing the Big Cat isn’t easy. But it’s the best way to avoid more problems down the line.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A workplace situation could improve if you’re less critical and more supportive of those who are, after all, trying to do their best. Let them know you’re there to help when necessary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A new job offer might not carry all the benefits you’re seeking. Make sure you know what you’re entitled to, what is off the table and what is negotiable before you make a decision.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A social obligation you would rather get out of could hold some surprisingly positive aspects. Why not go and see for yourself? A family member makes a curious request.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Before tackling that new project awaiting you at home or on the job, take time out for some much-deserved pampering to help lift your spirits and restore your energy levels.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your social calendar begins to fill up more quickly than you expected. And that’s great. You deserve to enjoy some good fun after so much time spent on serious matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A domestic situation continues to improve, thanks to all the tender, loving concern you’ve shown. A colleague makes a questionable move that you might want to check out sooner rather than later.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A sudden turn in a romantic relationship calls for both a rational and passionate response. Keep the love level high, but also find out why the problem arose in the first place.

BORN THIS WEEK: You often set high standards for others. But to your credit, you set the same expectations for yourself.

