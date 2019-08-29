Things I Like – August 30, 2019

by

People napping on the beach

Trees that keep their leaves

Squeals from a roller coaster

Exposed brick

Loud college football stadiums

A kid cutting grass

Queso and guacamole for an appetizer

Chess on the beach

Tidal pool ocean days

Sunrises from the Boardwalk

Leaving a doctor’s office

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.