BERLIN – Town leaders recognized Lt. Jeffrey Lawson of the Berlin Police Department this week for his efforts to save the life of an infant.On Monday, Mayor Gee Williams presented Lawson with a commendation to honor his actions earlier this month when he was confronted by a frantic mother whose baby wasn’t responsive. Lawson’s quick… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Resort officials this week approved funding for two special events this fall and next winter, but not before a larger debate about providing subsidies to pre-existing or recurring events.The Mayor and Council had before them Tuesday a request from the Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) to provide funding for a Spartan obstacle course… Read more »
BERLIN – What started as an effort to create unique artwork for his home has turned into a successful part-time business for one Berlin resident.When he isn’t surfing, working or fishing, Randy Jenkins spends much of his time in the workshop at the back of his property, creating what he calls lifestyle wall art.Using east… Read more »
WEST OCEAN CITY – After pleading guilty earlier this month for their roles in a vast cigarette smuggling and tax evasion conspiracy, two local men were sentenced to prison this week in New York Supreme Court.Last October, federal officials raided the West Ocean City homes of Basel and Samir Ramadan for the second time in… Read more »