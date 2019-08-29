BERLIN — The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO), the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Lower Delaware’s only professional symphony, is celebrating its 22nd season, offering concerts from Easton to Ocean City and returning this year to Lewes, Del.

The orchestra’s 2019-2020 season will feature an American premiere, iconic masterworks and a number of world-class soloists. Mandolinist Vincent Beer-Demander will be featured in September’s opening concerts in Wye Mills, Washington, D.C. and Ocean City. He will be performing the American premiere of Lalo Schifrin’s “Mandolin Concerto,” followed by Beethoven’s stirring yet inspiring “Symphony No. 7.”

Other highlights throughout the year will include November concerts in Easton, Ocean View and Ocean Pines, featuring Haydn’s “Piano Concerto in D Major” with French pianist Dider Castell-Jacomin, along with a performance of Copland’s iconic “Appalachian Spring.” The Holiday Joy concerts in Easton, Lewes and Ocean City will feature Bass Baritone, Kevin Short and students from the University of Maryland’s Opera Studio, in a jazz and popular music program that will pay tribute to the great Pops Orchestras of America.

On New Year’s Eve in Easton, Soprano Rochelle Bard and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Principal Trumpeter Andrew Balio will ring in the new year in a highly energetic concert. January will feature the MSO’s inaugural Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition which will be open to the public. The competition’s winner will receive $2,000 and be the featured soloist at the Symphony’s March concerts in Easton, Ocean View and Ocean Pines. The March concert will also include Mozart’s “Symphony No. 33.”

Finally, in April, the orchestra will feature Russian-born pianist Boris Slutsky in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1,” and conclude the season with Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at and Exhibition.” Performances will be held in Wye Mills and Ocean City.

“This year’s season includes an incredible mix of new music, iconic masterworks and amazing soloists,” said Maestro Julien Benichou, “Like every season, the MSO continues to break new ground and introduce new repertoire. We can’t wait to share our 22nd season with our patrons.”

The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council, the Worcester County Arts Council, Sussex County, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc, Delmarva Public Radio, Whats Up? Media and Coastal Style Magazine.

Season subscriptions and individual tickets for the MSO’s 2019-2020 season are available online at midatlanticsymphony.org or by telephone at 888-846-8600.