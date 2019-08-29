Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County Sponsors Woodstock Anniversary Celebration

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County sponsored a Woodstock Anniversary Celebration this month under the stars at White Horse Park in Ocean Pines.  The event was enjoyed by over 100 members and friends.  The Woodstock movie, live guitar music and more. Above guests are pictured in their festival attire. Although the event was free to everyone, the DWC asked for donations of school supplies for Worcester County G.O.L.D., collecting four bins of supplies and over $200 in cash for local students.