Delmarva Chorus Donates Backpacks For Worcester G.O.L.D.

These smiling ladies of the Delmarva Chorus recently provided a donation of filled school backpacks for the Worcester G.O.L.D. (and rolls of table coverings for the Worcester County Developmental Center for their new arts program.  The Delmarva Chorus will host a guest night and membership drive Sept. 30 from 7-9 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Community Center.