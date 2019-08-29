Berlin Mayor Gee Williams is pictured presenting a commendation to Lt. Jeffrey Lawson at this week’s council meeting. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Town leaders recognized Lt. Jeffrey Lawson of the Berlin Police Department this week for his efforts to save the life of an infant.

On Monday, Mayor Gee Williams presented Lawson with a commendation to honor his actions earlier this month when he was confronted by a frantic mother whose baby wasn’t responsive. Lawson’s quick thinking helped save the baby’s life.

“There are a lot of incidents that don’t actually get reported on because it’s not crime, it’s just a matter of public assistance and help,” Williams said. “We thought this was of a special nature. None of us has a greater opportunity to serve the public than our police force.”

Lawson, a 23-year member of the Berlin police force, was praised for the “decisive thought and quick action” he exhibited on Aug. 8 when a mother came into the police department on Decatur Street with a non-responsive three-month-old. Williams said Lawson responded in less than a minute, turning the limp baby over and swiping its mouth. Williams said shortly thereafter liquid leaked from the baby’s mouth and it began to cry and act normally.

“The lieutenant was informed the baby was given liquid Tylenol, a thick liquid, which caused the infant to choke,” Williams said. “The infant was transported to a local hospital and was doing well.”

Police Chief Arnold Downing said the town was fortunate to have officers and supervisors like Lawson on the force. He said he’d spoken to the child’s mother earlier in the day and she said she didn’t even know the name of the officer that had helped her.

“A lot of times we are faceless and thankless,” Downing said. “This is a true honor to have the opportunity to acknowledge his actions.”

He said Lawson and the town’s other officers continually did admirable things in the course of duty. Just last month, Lawson administered Narcan three times to an overdose victim as another officer did mouth-to-mouth.

“These are things that officers do every day,” Downing said. “Thank you for this opportunity to share it with everyone.”