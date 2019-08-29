The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) welcomed 11 new members during New Member Orientation this month. Pictured, from left, are Olivia Moyer of Long & Foster in Salisbury; Jacqueline Donohue of Long & Foster in Ocean City; Wendy Milewski of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in Ocean City; Mechelle Smith of Coldwell Banker Residential in Salisbury; John Ponio of Century 21 Home Team Realty in Seaford; Sean Salandy of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Selbyville; Bryan Coates of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Ocean City; Nicole Rayne of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Ocean City; Erin Pruitt of Laird & Associates in Crisfield; Danielle Wicklin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in Ocean Pines; and Raymond Nichols of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in Ocean City. Submitted Photos

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

Banking School Graduate

BERLIN – Taylor Bank has announced Assistant Vice President, Loan and Business Development Officer Cory Walsh recently graduated with Honors from Maryland Banking School, a three-year banking school provided by the Maryland Bankers Association.

“We make it a priority to invest in the future of Taylor Bank, and that means ensuring that our employees are exposed to

educational programs and continuing professional development such as the Maryland Banking School,” said President/CEO Raymond M. Thompson. “We are proud of Cory’s success, and we thank him for his hard work and dedication to this program for the past three years. I know he will utilize the knowledge and experience he gained to continue to serve the bank well.”

Walsh joined Taylor Bank in June of 2012 and is responsible for loan generation, business development, and client relationship management in the Sussex County and northern Worcester County markets. He is a graduate of Salisbury University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

x

New Animal Hospital Planned

SALISBURY – Gillis Gilkerson has announced the start of construction for the new Precious Paws Animal Hospital at 11843 Ocean Gateway in West Ocean City.

“What a great opportunity to help a local business expand and double their space to meet customer needs,” said Dwight Miller, president, Gillis Gilkerson. “Our team is dedicated to making the process as easy as possible so the client can focus on their patients and make a seamless transition into their new space upon completion.”

The 4,800-square-foot, one-story building will have stone and vinyl siding. The new space will have four exam rooms, a comfort room, two surgery suites, a lobby and two waiting rooms, one for cats and one for dogs. Project manager Don Murray and superintendent Tim Swift expect to have the new veterinary hospital completed by the end of 2019.

“We outgrew our space and with our current location being over 50 years old, it was time to expand,” said Brenda Maniatty, Precious Paws Animal Hospital owner. “Gillis Gilkerson has been great to work with. They are handling everything so we can continue to serve our customers. We knew they had veterinary experience because of the work they did for Pets ER and therefore have the foresight to think the project through to meet the needs of our staff and the animals we care for.”

x

Hospital Partnership Announced

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice and Wicomico Nursing Home launched a partnership this summer, providing nursing home residents access to hospice services.

“Partnering with Coastal Hospice provides our patients with a crucial extra layer of care for patients approaching the end of life,” said Mary Schwartz, administrator at Wicomico Nursing Home. “This give patients and their family the support they need to make the decisions required. Coastal Hospice brings nearly four decades of expertise and in just a short time they have become a tremendous asset to our patients and staff.”

Patients at the nursing home have access to care from a team of professionals that includes doctors, registered nurses (on call to the facility 24/7), certified hospice aides, social workers, spiritual counselors and trained volunteers.

With the completion of the agreement, Coastal Hospice now serves patients in all the nursing homes in Wicomico County, as well as those in Worcester, Somerset and Dorchester counties.

“This agreement is particularly exciting as it assures that residents of all nursing homes in Wicomico County have access to hospice care,” said Coastal Hospice CEO Alane Capen. “Nursing home patients often do not have family nearby, and hospice can provide spiritual care, daily living support, medication recommendations, companionship and other services to augment what the nursing home provides, helping to assure dignity and comfort in a patient’s final months of life.”

x

Top Workplace Honor

BERLIN – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has announced the company has been recognized as a Top Workplace by Energage, a research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace engagement. Chesapeake was named a top place to work in Delaware for the eighth consecutive year, and in central Florida, Chesapeake’s subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities Company, also earned Top Workplace recognition.

To measure organizational health and workplace engagement, Energage administers anonymous, reliable employee engagement surveys to identify top-ranking organizations. The survey measures how well companies set a clear direction for the future, create a culture of high performance and foster strong connections with and among their employees.

“Our employees’ strategic focus, innovative approach to the market and commitment to our customers and communities is the secret to our Company’s success,” said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “I’m honored to work alongside this group of engaged employees who care about each other and the customers and communities we serve.”