ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Despite your Aries penchant for wanting to tackle a problem head-on, you might want to take a little more time to see how a current situation develops. It could surprise you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Taking on the role of peacemaker in a disruptive environment is a challenge. But you can do it. Just continue to have the same faith in yourself that so many others have in you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Although your work schedule keeps you busy, you should make time to start preparing for that important upcoming family event you’ll want to celebrate in a special way.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Home is where the Moon Child wants to be early in the week. But by week’s end, a chance to travel raises her or his excitement level, and that of the lucky person who gets to go along.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Be careful not to be a copycat when dealing with someone who uses unfair or even unkind methods to reach a goal. As always, do the right thing the right way, and you’ll win in the end.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): An offer could have many good things attached to it that are not apparent at first glance, including a chance to move into another career area. You might want to check out its possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): With responsibilities surging both in the workplace and in the home, it’s important to prioritize how you deal with them. Be patient. Pressures will begin to ease starting early next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A positive reaction to a suggestion could indicate that you’re on track for getting your message to the right people. Devote the weekend to catching up with the special people in your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A new attitude from those in charge could make things difficult for you unless you can accept the changes without feeling as if you’re being pressured into doing so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Family matters once again dominate much of the week. But don’t neglect your workplace duties while you deal with them. An offer to help could come from a surprising source.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A difficult workplace situation begins to ease, but there still are matters that need to be dealt with before it’s fully resolved. There’s also a more positive turn in domestic relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Don’t let yourself be rushed into making a decision about an intriguing financial arrangement. Asking questions and checking it out now could pay off in a big way later on.

BORN THIS WEEK: You might have a tendency to be more than a bit judgmental, but others understand it comes from a warm, loving heart.

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.