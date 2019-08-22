Sheriff Matt Crisafulli is pictured with Sgt. Michael Lupiwok. Submitted Photos

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) will honor three recent retirees with a reception in September.

Next month, the office will recognize recent retirees Lt. Richard “Andy” McGee, Lt. Neil Adams and Sgt. Michael Lupiwok with a retirement celebration.

“These three outstanding employees represent over 80 years of combined experience and service to the citizens of Worcester County,” Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said. “They have each contributed to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in a way that cannot be expressed by mere words. I want to personally thank each of them for their service and I wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”

McGee retired after 22 years of service to the sheriff’s office and 28 years of service in law enforcement. McGee retired as commander of the Field Services Division and the WCSO STAR Team and had previously served as commander of the Special Services Division. McGee began his career with the office as a road patrol Deputy, eventually being assigned as a K9 handler. McGee served as a corporal and sergeant assigned to road patrol before being promoted to lieutenant. Following his retirement from the sheriff’s office, he was appointed as the new chief of the Snow Hill Police Department.

“We have an outstanding working relationship with Chief McGee and the Snow Hill Police Department,” Crisafulli said.

Adams retired after 28 years of service to the sheriff’s office and 30 years of service in law enforcement. Adams retired as commander of the Professional Standards Division and had previously served as commander of the Civil Division, Road Patrol Division, Investigative Services Division and School Division. Adams began his career as a road patrol deputy, eventually being assigned as a K9 handler. Adams served as a corporal and sergeant assigned to the Civil Division before being promoted to lieutenant.

Lupiwok retired after 21 years of service to the sheriff’s office and 25 years of service in law enforcement. Lupiwok retired as a supervisor assigned to the Administrative Services Division. Lupiwok began his career as a road patrol deputy, eventually being assigned as an investigator with the Narcotics Task Force and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation. Lupiwok served as a supervisor assigned to the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation, road patrol and school safety.