Top prize winner Raymond Ewing is pictured painting on the beach. Submitted Photos

OCEAN CITY — Raymond Ewing of Lewes, Del. took top honors in this year’s “Artists Paint OC” event with his painting, “Boat at Ready.” The top prize of $1,000 was sponsored by Emily and Paul Schwab.

More than 60 artists — popular regional artists as well as painters from around the country — painted from Aug. 7-11 at picturesque spots around Ocean City. The event culminated with the Wet Paint Party & Sale on Saturday, when the artists brought their freshly-painted work indoors to hang on the walls of the Ocean City Center for the Arts and be judged and sold.

David Lussier, acclaimed plein air artist of Somersworth, NH., judged the work and awarded cash prizes, including several themed awards. Besides Ewing, other cash winners include Jim Rehak of Seaford, Del., second place, sponsored by Worcester County Tourism, and Carla Huber of Woolford, Md., third place, sponsored by the Worcester County Arts Council. Honorable mentions went to

Lin McNamara of Severna Park, Md., Jill Glassman of Berlin and J. Stacy Rogers of Lewes, Del.

Bradford Ross of Easton, Md. won Best Use of Light, sponsored by Royal Plus Electric. Mick McAndrews of Downington, Pa. won Best Maritime, in honor of Ed and Emmy Challenger. Siobhan Duggan of Lewes, De. won Best Hospitality, sponsored by the Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association. David Simpson of West Ocean City won Best Nocturne, sponsored by Jolly Roger Amusements.

On Sunday morning, artists gathered on the downtown Boardwalk for the Quick Draw competition, sponsored by the Ocean City Development Corporation, where they produced original paintings within two hours. Quick Draw winners include: Rajendra KC of Falls Church, Va., first place; Dennis Young of New Castle, Del., second place; Bradford Ross of Easton, Md., third place; and Jill Glassman of Berlin, honorable mention.

The plein air artwork will be on exhibit and available for purchase at the Ocean City Center for the Arts through the end of August.