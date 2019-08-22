FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
SELBYVILLE
27610 Shipwreck Dr
Lighthouse Lakes
Sun & Mon 12-5
Tues-Sat 10-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
10 Mins to Beach
Ryan Homes
302-524-8892
OCEAN CITY
Baywatch II #204D4
202 S Heron Drive
Heron Harbor
Sat 11-1
Bay/Canal Front
3BR/2BA Condo
The Britts Team
Keller Williams
302-524-2006
MILLSBORO
30174 Ethan Allen Ct
Independence
55+ Active Adult Community
Newport Model
Grand Opening
Sat 11-3
Schell Brothers
302-278-0550
OCEAN PINES
8 Beach Court
Sat 11-2
3BR/3BA Home
Waterfront
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
BERLIN
11309 River Run
Friday 11-2
3BR/3BA
Pond View
Golf Course
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
FRANKFORD
36041 Watch Hill
Sat 11-3
5BR/3BA/2,950SF
Turn-Key
Furnished Home
Upgrades Throughout
Maryellen Rosenblit
Coldwell Banker
410-430-9522