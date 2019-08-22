WEST OCEAN CITY — A local man riding a scooter perished from injuries sustained in a collision near the Route 50 Bridge, Maryland State Police announced on Wednesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of Route 50 and Inlet Isle Lane just west of the Harry Kelley Memorial Bridge. The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Chevy Cruz was heading east on Route 50 when it collided with a 2013 scooter operated by Caleb Clark, 20, of Ocean City.

The investigation revealed Clark was attempting to make a U-turn from westbound Route 50 back to eastbound Route 50 when his scooter was struck by the Chevy operated by a 21-year-old Connecticut woman. The driver of the Chevy was not injured. Clark was transported via MSP Trooper 4 to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with critical injuries.

Clark succumbed to those injuries at Shock Trauma on Wednesday, according to an MSP release. The deceased has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Route 50 eastbound into Ocean City was closed for about an hour on Tuesday night as an accident reconstructionist investigated the collision. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Ocean City Fire Department and EMS and the State Highway Administration assisted on the incident.

Clark worked for a local hospitality company and was employed at two different restaurants. When the news spread of his untimely passing, the community responded with kind thoughts and fond memories of the exemplary person and the dedicated employee he was.

“Please keep the Bull on the Beach and Crab Alley in your thoughts and prayers,” said employer Bradley Wells in a statement. “Caleb was an employee of ours. He was one of the hardest working young men you would ever meet in this day of entitled lazy youths. He would work the morning shift with us at the Bull and then go directly to Crab Alley and work the rest of the day. Caleb would give you the shirt off his back, even if he did not know you. He was one of those people.”