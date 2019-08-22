Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Ladies Auxiliary Announce Winner

by
Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Ladies Auxiliary Announce Winner

The winner of the drawing sponsored by Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 Ladies Auxiliary for the “New England” style lighthouse and keeper’s cottage model was Nancy Lukowski of Ocean City. The auxiliary’s fundraisers benefit ongoing charities including the Elks National Foundation, the Cricket Center, Wreaths Across America and Coats for Kids.