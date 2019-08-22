Kiwanis Donate To Worcester GOLD Program

Worcester GOLD made a request to the public for donations in support of their annual  “Back to School” program for supplies for students in need.  The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City recently provided over $600 in back packs and school supplies from the club’s budget plus additional member contributions to Worcester GOLD’s back to school program.  Pictured are Kiwanis Club Treasurer Carolyn Dryzga and Kiwanian Jim Spicknall loading up the donations.