The Eastern Surfing Association-Delmarva District last weekend held its fourth contest of the summer season at Assateague with good conditions. Pictured above is a group of happy winners showing off their hardware. Submitted photo

ASSATEAGUE- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District held its fourth contest of the 2019 summer-long series last weekend at Assateague Island.

The Delmarva ESA’s fourth event of the season was held in good conditions at Assateague last Sunday with two- to three-foot surf and light offshore winds. Delmarva ESA holds five amateur surf contests each summer at different locations throughout the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions will compete for points all summer in order to qualify for the Mid-Atlantic Surfing Championships and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

In the boys’ under-12 division, Gavin Bren was first, Cruz Henson was second, Christian Winter was third, Gray Bunting was fourth, Reef Henson was fifth and Nathan Masenior was sixth. In the boys’ under-14 division, Gavin Bren was first, Kade Sommers was second, Finn Ramanarain was third, Brendan Foley was fourth, Nathan Masenior was fifth and Jordan McCann was sixth.

In the boys’ under-16 division, Kai Sommers was first, Austin Bren was second, Brody Smith was third, Trey Winklbauer was fourth, Kai Allred was fifth and Vance Jenkins was sixth. In the junior men’s under-18 division, Austin Bren was first, Kai Sommers was second, Zachary Lingenfelter was third and Sam Moritzcat was fourth.

Zach Alagna was first in the men’s division, while Coleman Chrizan was second. Anthony Schaffer was first in the master’s division and Jack Thomas was first in the senior men’s division. Craig Garfield was first in the legend’s division and Sean Palmer was second. Chris Farren took first place in the grand legend’s division, while Bill Helmuth was second and Michael Fleming was third.

In the girl’s under-12 division, Clementine Kohut was first and Leah Romanowski was second. Carlin Makkibin was first in the girl’s under-14 division, while Chloe Kohut was second. Lily Preziosi was first in the girl’s under-16 division, followed by Morgan Johnson, Miah Schwind and Chloe Kohut.

Lily Preziosi took first in the junior women’s under-18 division, followed by Meara Johnson, Miah Schwind and Cassidy Roark. In the women’s division, Elsa Quillin took first, followed by Isabella Preziosi, Madison Bloxom, Calli Kaufmann and Caroline Lingenfelter. Cat Volmer took first in the ladies’ division.

In the menehune longboard under-14 division, Gavin Bren was first, Dillon Scopp was second, Finn Ramanarain was third, Seamus Orth was fourth, Cole Jones was fifth and Jasper Davis was sixth. In the junior men’s longboard under-18 division, Robby Pinzhoffer was first, Austin Bren was second, Kai Sommers was third, Brody Smith was fourth, Z.J. Lyons was fifth and Jack Hassler was sixth. Kevin Chandler took first in the master’s longboard division. Craig Garfield was first in the legend’s longboard division, while Sean Palmer finished second.

In the junior women’s under-18 longboard division, Lily Preziosi was first, Morgan Johnson was second, Miah Schwind was third, Cassidy Roark was fourth and Alyssa Fox was fifth. Isabella Preziosi was first in the women’s longboard division, followed by Elsa Quillin and Caroline Lingenfelter. Elizabeth Deeley took first in the ladies’ longboard division, followed by Cat Volmer and Kathy Horst.

Cameron Evans took first in the open bodyboard division, followed by Anthony Schaffer, Cruz Henson and Kade Chester. In the open SUP division, Elizabeth Deeley took first and Mike Lingenfelter took second. In the open shortboard division, Gavin Bren was first, Kai Sommers was second, Dan Baumgardner was third, Austin Bren was fourth, Jack Thomas was fifth and Trey Winklbauer was sixth.