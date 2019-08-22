The crew on the C-Boys took second place in the billfish release division during the 28th Poor Girl’s Open last weekend with four white marlin releases and earned over $34,000 in prize money. Photo courtesy Fish in OC

OCEAN CITY- The 26th Annual Poor Girl’s Open last weekend was once again a big success with plenty of fish caught and released over the three-day event and, most importantly, a big contribution to the American Cancer Society.

Sandwiched between the high dollar, high profile White Marlin Open and the Mid-Atlantic Tournament, the annual Poor Girls Open gives the resort area’s lady anglers a chance to shine in the spotlight with thousands in prize money on the line and thousands more dedicated to the worthy cause. The Poor Girls Open was founded in 1994 by the late Captain Steve Harman and his wife Pam to provide a ladies-only fishing event with proceeds donated to a local charity.

Last weekend, 184 boats and 925 lady anglers competed in the Poor Girl’s Open with nearly $270,000 in prize money doled out in prize money. More importantly, in recent years, the American Cancer Society has been the beneficiary of the event in conjunction with other “pink ribbon” events held in and around the resort all year long. At the awards ceremony last weekend, host Bahia Marina and Poor Girl’s Open staffers presented a check for $140,000 to the American Cancer Society.

While the fundraising and camaraderie generally takes center stage, the tournament is all about fishing and the competing and the lady anglers take it very seriously and the tournament produced its share of drama in several categories.

The D.A. Sea took first in the billfish release division with five white marlin releases and earned $140,270 in prize money. The C Boys took second with four white marlin releases and earned $33,402, while the No Quarter took third with four white marlin releases and earned $22,268 in prize money.

Kristi Frashure on the Haulin’ and Ballin’ took first place in the dolphin division with a new state record 74.5-pounder worth $13,447 in prize money. Jody Eid on the Talkin’ Trash took second with a 40.2-pound dolphin worth $7,168, while Christine Fried on the Seek and Destroy took third with a 23.2-pounder and earned $4,779 in prize money.

First place in the tuna division went to angler Brooke Moritz on the Marli with a 65.3-pounder worth $12,772. Second-place went to angler Brandi Carr on the Reel Chaos, also with a 65.3-pounder worth $6,763. Carlie Carey on the Cabana took third with a 64.9-pounder worth $4,509.

First place in the wahoo division went to Ginger Fleming on the Restless Lady II with a 69.7-pounder worth $12,030. Michellle Espinosa on the Bar South took second in the wahoo division with a 47.8-pounder worth $6,318, while Bonnie Asquith on the Rhonda’s Osprey took third with a 30.5-pounder worth $4,212. The junior angler award went to Annabelle Schiavino, who won $2,000 in prize money along with a rod and reel combination.