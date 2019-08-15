ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A chaotic atmosphere taxes the patience of the Aries Lamb, who prefers to deal with a more orderly environment. Best advice: Stay out of the situation until things settle.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Tension runs high in both personal and workplace relationships. This can make it difficult to get your message across. Best to wait until you have a more receptive audience.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): This is a good time to take a break from your busy schedule to plan for some well-deserved socializing. You could get news about an important personal matter by the week’s end.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): An offer of help could come just when you seem to need it. But be careful about saying yes to anything that might have conditions attached that could cause problems down the line.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Sometimes a workplace colleague can’t be charmed into supporting the Lion’s position. That’s when it’s time to shift tactics and overwhelm the doubter with the facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You continue to earn respect for your efforts to help someone close to you stand up to a bully. But be careful that in pushing this matter you don’t start to do some bullying yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Don’t ask others if they think you’re up to a new responsibility. Having faith in your own abilities is the key to dealing with a challenge. P.S.: That “private” matter needs your attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): This is a good time to use that Scorpian creativity to come up with something special that will help get your derailed career plans back on track and headed in the right direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): While change is favored, it could be a good idea to carefully weigh the possible fallout as well as the benefits of any moves before you make them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The Goat continues to create a stir by following his or her own path. Just be sure you keep your focus straight and avoid any distractions that could cause you to make a misstep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A colleague’s demands seem out of line. But before reacting one way or another, talk things out and see how you might resolve the problem and avoid future misunderstandings.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A personal matter appears to be making more demands on your time than you feel you’re ready to give. See if some compromise can be reached before things get too dicey.

BORN THIS WEEK: You’re able to communicate feelings better than most people. Have you considered a career in the pulpit or in politics?

(c) 2019 King Features Synd., Inc.