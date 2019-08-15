Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group.

410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin.

Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m.,

Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to

anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend.

443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration,

contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@-umd.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29: Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

8 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach towel.

Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

Aug. 17: Willards VFC Chicken BBQ

11 a.m. Rt. 346 & Main St., Willards. $10 for a half chicken, two sides, roll and can of soda. Benefit for Jimmy Parker. 410-430-1135.

Aug. 17: Steak Dinner

4-7 p.m. American Legion 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. $16 dinner includes 14oz. Porterhouse steak, baked potato, salad and dinner roll. Public welcome. Pre-order required. Call for tickets or pick up from the bartender at the legion. Don, 410-600-5294.

Ray, 410-215-9354.

Aug. 17: Festival on the Lawn

1-6 p.m. Frankford Community Park, Frankford. Free concert featuring several acts including the Zion Reggae Band, Committed to Serve and Ty Bolden. Music, food, games and book bag giveaways. Event presented by Center Stage Resources to bring awareness on mental health and hum-an trafficking. For more information contact centerstagre@yahoo.com.

Aug. 17: Chicken, Dumplings Dinner

11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. $10 dinners include chicken n dumplings, potato salad, candied yam, mac n cheese, string beans, rolls and corn bread. Dine-in or carry-out available. Drinks and desserts available. Fundraiser for Calvary United Methodist Church.

Aug. 17: Children’s Superhero Lunch

11:30 a.m. Poplar Hill Mansion, 117 Elizabeth St., Salisbury. $22 per person. RSVP to reserve seats. Dress up as your favorite superhero or comic book character. Kid-friendly menu features smoothies, sandwiches, fruit and desserts. Games and prizes. All proceeds benefit Poplar Hill Mansion. To RSVP, call 410-749-1776.

Aug. 17: Classic Car, Truck, Bike Show

St. Paul United Methodist Church and its men’s ministry will host the 4th Annual Classic Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held, 10-a.m.-2 p.m. (registration 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) Rain date Aug. 24. BBQ children, bake sale, trophies and T-shirts available. 443-614-6191

Aug. 21: Church of the Holy Spirit Quarter Auction

7 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, 10001 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 ticket includes one paddle. $2 for each additional paddle or three for $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase. Call to purchase tickets. Church office, 410-723-1973. Jackie, 443-735-4275.

Cheryl, 410-491-7749.

Aug. 23: 1st Annual Jeep Poker Run

Noon. American Legion Post 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Open to all Jeeps or vehicles. $20 donation per driver, $15 donation per passenger. Trophies and cash prizes for winners. Registration at American Legion Post 123 on Aug. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. and on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 24: Church of the Holy Spirit Indoor Yard Sale

7 a.m.-Noon. 10001 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 410-723-1973.

Aug. 24: Super Bingo

5 p.m. Willards Lions Club, Main St., Willards. Pays $125 per game. Doors open at 5 p.m. Early bird games at 5:30, 6 and 6:30 p.m. Regular bingo at 7 p.m. Food and desserts for sale. 410-430-1135.

Aug. 31: Market Day, Yard Sale

The Selbyville Elks Market Day and Yard Sale will be held 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Indoor and outdoor tables will be available for $10. Vendors welcome, call Lynne

302-853-5335. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches and bakery items will be available.

13324 Worcester Highway, Bishopville.

Sept. 2: Annual Labor Day Picnic

Noon-3 p.m. White Horse Park, Ocean Pines. $25 per person. Chicken, baby back ribs, salads and beverages. Catering by EmIngs. Features music and a speaker. Sponsored by Worcester County Democratic Club. To RSVP, call 301-667-3099.

Sept. 3-5: Basic Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course at the Ocean Pines Library. The course is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972. A certificate is awarded after successful completion of the course. $15 for all three evenings. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email CGAUXOC-@Gmail.com

Sept. 4: Free Square Dance Lessons

7-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Adults, singles and couples welcome. Additional square dance lessons available October 2019 through May 2020 for a nominal fee.

Pine Steppes Square Dance Club President Barbara C. Roos, barbcroos@gmail.com or

908-229-8799.