Things I Like – August 16, 2019

by

Seeing a row of bonfires up and down Assateague Island

Dinner and dessert on the Boardwalk

The vibe at Surfers Healing each year

Swimming in the ocean and seeing dolphin passing by

Mexican food leftovers

A staycation to appreciate where you live

Saving money completing a home project with my wife

Sandy feet in my truck

Small laptops

Thick milkshakes

Character of old homes

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.