Ocean City Marlins Reach State Final
Pictured in the back row from left to right are American Legion Post 166 chairman Sarge Garlitz, Manager Eric Snelsire, Blake Marshall, Billy Wheatley, Jack Rosenberg, Ashten Snelsire, Hayden Snelsire, Alex Gaddis, Cole Gursky, Dawson Delaney, Gavin Bunting, Bench Coach Dave Parsons and Coach Cameron McDonough. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Tristan McDonough, Brenner Gursky, Greyson Gursky, Rafe Parsons, Chris Bauman and Coach Brady Hare. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlins, representing American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, made a great run in the Maryland American Legion Baseball Championship Series last week and finished as runner-up after falling in the title game.

The Marlins last month won the American Legion Eastern Shore District championship to advance to the eight-team state championship tournament last week in Western Maryland. In the early rounds, the Marlins beat American Legion Post 82 from LaPlata two times with scores of 16-2 and 10-0.

The Marlins then beat American Legion Post 214 of Garrett County, 4-3, to advance to the championship round. The local team would have to beat American Legion Post 211 from Funkstown twice to win the title. The Marlins got it done in the first game, beating Funktown, 3-2, in 10 innings. In the second game against Funkstown, however, the Marlins fell 5-4 in eight innings and Funkstown was crowned state champions.

