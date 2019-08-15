Members of the CMA Marlins are pictured during the AAU Junior Olympics Games in North Carolina. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Local martial artists, the CMA Marlins, traveled to Greensboro, N.C. recently to compete at the AAU Junior Olympics Games, the largest amateur multi-sport event in the United States featuring 16,000 athletes participating in 22 sports.

Eight students of CMA Marlins, ranging in age from 6 to 17 years old, entered 48 events over the span of two days and earned 48 medals. The student athletes competed in forms (poomsae), forms with weapons, self-defense techniques and board breaking. Weapons that the Marlins team competed with were the bo staff, nunchucks and the folding fan. Self-defense techniques are demonstrated with open hand against multiple attackers of various size and strength. Board breaking competition includes creative breaking, flying/jumping breaks, repetitive hand/foot breaks, and power braking (large stacks of boards!) by either hand or foot. The students were judged on traditional techniques, skills, speed, power and creativity.

The final medal count was 23 gold, 20 silver and five bronze for the CMA Marlins.

The team that is based at Chesapeake Martial Arts (CMA) in Ocean Pines. Members train for 11 months of the year. They compete in local, regional and national events. The 2019 Junior Olympics team members were Nick Graham, Sienna McVicker, Matthew DeHuarte, Dorian Messick, Madison Mitchell, Maia Holland, Syalwon Shakya and Dominique Azbell.

Coaches include Master Sunil Shakya (Sifu Sunil), Master Tanja Giles, Jason Dawson, Master Nick Graham, General Manager Salina Karki, Rob McVicker, Simona Holland and the entire CMA staff!

“At their age, they have the support of the instructors and parents to assist them in learning how their bodies react to training,” Dawson said. “We want them to be healthy while working hard.”

Shakya stated that he “could not be more proud of the kids and their hard work to get them to this stage. They have come such a long way from their first practice. To see them compete at this level is a great feeling for everyone.”

Giles added, “Competitions and the team building that naturally occurs while preparing for these events creates memories that will follow them through life. The coaching staff of the tournament team remembers competing at various events both as children and adults, and in Master Sunil’s case, all over the world. We know first hand how impactful those experiences are.”

The tournament team is a non-profit and has multiple sponsorship opportunities to support these student athletes. Members of the community can contribute to the team’s fundraising events by donating gift cards, equipment, gas cards, auction items and money. Contact Fundraising Chair Lisa Mitchell at 443-373-1307 if interested in helping support the team.