Members of the Ocean Pines Women’s Tennis League are pictured during a recent outing. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – Ocean Pines tennis has opened its courts to area players as it works to revive an interclub women’s doubles league.

For the first time in several years, Ocean Pines, on Thursday, hosted a match for the informal league, which also includes players from Rehoboth Country Club, Bethany West and Bethany Club Tennis.

Thursday’s play was a rematch against Rehoboth Country Club, whom Ocean Pines faced earlier in the summer at the Delaware club’s courts. Rehoboth walked away with victories in both matches, winning 3-1 in the first match and 4-0 in the second.

For racquet center manager Vernon Mummert, the revival of the league is one way he’s trying to increase tennis’ profile in Ocean Pines. He hopes to expand the program by adding a men’s or even a co-ed team in the near future.

Although Ocean Pines has participated in interclub play in the past, it’s been “several years,” according to Ocean Pines Tennis Club member Susan Morris, who had played in the league previously. Morris played in Thursday’s match with partner Marie Lunzyski.

Other teams participating from Ocean Pines included Nancy Behning and Leanne Paranik, Geri Fasulo and Char Vanvick, and Meg Herrick and Marcie Wendell.

Currently, it’s incumbent upon the teams in the league to set up matches among themselves, but Mummert said he’d like to find someone in Ocean Pines who would be willing to serve as a coordinator.

“We self-schedule now, which gets a little crazy,” he commented. “We want to get more organized next year.”

Ocean Pines racquet facilities in Manklin Meadows feature eight Har-Tru soft tennis courts, two lighted hard courts, eight dedicated pickleball courts and six platform tennis courts, as well as a full-service pro shop. Memberships, drop-in play, clinics and lessons are available to the public year-round.