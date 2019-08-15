The Worcester County Commissioners joined with representatives from Worcester County Department of Social Services (DSS) to recognize August as National Child Support Awareness Month and to urge citizens to learn more about the child and parental support services that are available locally through DSS. Pictured, front from left, are DSS representatives Adrian King, Edward Adkins, Amy Fitzgerald and Deborah White-Hall; second row, Amy Hughes, Pam Gebo, Missy Greene, Angela Smith and Kerri Craige; third row, Commissioners Diana Purnell and Bud Church and DSS professionals Mary Beth Quillen and Kirby Brewington; and Commissioners Josh Nordstrom, Ted Elder, Jim Bunting, Chip Bertino and Joe Mitrecic.