BERLIN – On Friday, Aug. 16, Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) and its Assateague Coastkeeper program will bring the “kayaktivist” event, Float For The Coast, to Ocean City for the fifth consecutive year.

An on-the-water-rally that will focus on promoting clean water, clean air and healthy communities will take place on the waters of Isle of Wight Bay.

“It’s the environments we surround ourselves with that shape who we are as individuals,” said ACT Communications Director Billy Weiland. “An event like our Float For The Coast brings community members together that recognize the importance of putting our environment and communities first, and it demonstrates the influence that our coastal environment has on our overall well-being.”

All participants in this year’s event will launch from 48th Street Watersports on 48th Street (bayside) and convene behind the convention center. The event takes place during the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference and is anticipated to bring clean water advocacy to the attention of local and state political leaders attending the meeting.

“Water shapes our lives and is

the driving force for our coastal economies,” said Kathy Phillips, the Assateague Coastkeeper and ACT’s executive director. “Our waterways belong to everyone and to no one, they are a Public Resource that deserves absolute priority over every other economic sector. … Clean air and clean water are essential to healthy communities, and Float for The Coast is intended to remind everyone that it requires a commitment to protect the public health by keeping our air unpolluted, our water clean and our streets litter free.”

Check-in time for registered participants will begin at 11 a.m. at 48th Street Watersports. A post paddle social gathering will also take place at Fish Tales Bar & Grill on 22nd Street (bayside) beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Registration is required for the event. Kayak rentals will be available from 48th Street Watersports for those wishing to participate but don’t have their own kayak, SUP or other water craft. Those interested in participating should visit www.ActForBays.org/f4c-2019 to pre-register.

The public is encouraged to join in the float for a small registration fee that will include an event T-shirt with artwork by local artist Marc Emond, one free beverage ticket for the post paddle gathering at Fish Tales Bar & Grill and a commemorative gift.

Registration is required and pre-registration is strongly encouraged for those needing a kayak rental.