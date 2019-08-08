ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Dealing with a difficult person can be the kind of challenge you Aries Lambs love. Or it could be an energy-draining exercise in futility. Be certain your goals are worth your efforts.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Divine Bovine might be seeing red at having your crisis-resolution efforts overlooked. But others know the truth, and they can be expected to step forward when the time comes.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You should be well on your way to finally making that important decision. Having the support of loved ones will help when crunch time comes. Keep a positive attitude.



CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Feeling uneasy about a move might not mean you’re having a case of Cancerian wavering. It could be your inner sense is warning you to reassess your situation before taking action.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your pride could get in the way of admitting you might have erred. Best to ‘fess up now before a small mistake turns into a big misunderstanding. Make the weekend a special family time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Trying to please someone with a less-than-glowing opinion of something you value could be a waste of time. If you like it, stay with it. The week’s end brings an answer to an old mystery.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): There might be time to make a change. But be honest with yourself: Is it what you really want, or one you feel pressured into making? Your answer should determine your next move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Change is dominant, but so is caution: Proceed carefully, checking each step along the way to avoid encountering any unwelcome surprises that might be lurking along your path.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): It could be a mistake to rely on someone to keep his or her promise without checking out previous performances. What you learn now could save you from a painful lesson later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Taking a strong stand on an issue you feel is too important to ignore could inspire others to follow suit. The weekend is a good time to socialize with old friends and make new ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your sensitive nature gives you an insight into the problems of someone close to you. Your offer of support could be just what this person needs to start turning his or her life around.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Financial matters continue to need even more careful analysis than usual. Use caution with investment possibilities. A personal relationship might take an unexpected turn by the week’s end.

BORN THIS WEEK: You appreciate the wonders of the world and enjoy sharing your delight with others.

