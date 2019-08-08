OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department next week will offer the third session of its summer-long skate camp series at the Ocean Bowl at 3rd Street.

The first session was held in June with a second session in July. The next and final session of the season will be held next Monday, August 12 through Thursday, August 15 each day from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost for Ocean City residents is $130, while the cost for non-residents is $153.

The camp is open for skaters of all abilities. It will feature professional instruction in skater safety, equipment mechanics, flat ground and transition techniques, dropping in, Ollies, kick-flips, grinding, air on vert and more. The camp extras include a T-shirt, photo with the instructors, giveaways, a certificate of completion and a pizza party on the last day. Camp participants must wear safety equipment and parents or guardians must sign a liability waiver. For more information call the Ocean Bowl at (410) 289-BOWL or visit www.oceanbowl.com.

The Ocean Bowl Skate Park opened in June of 1976 and currently holds the title of the oldest operating municipal skate park in the United States. When it first opened the facility consisted of a four-foot deep asphalt bowl that proved so successful that a larger bowl was quickly added. The old bowl and ramp were torn down in the fall of 1997 and the new park opened in July of 1998 and it has remained largely the same ever since.