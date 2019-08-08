Things I Like – August 9, 2019

by

When a work week flies by

Charity golf tournaments

Pool slides

Ed Reed’s Hall of Fame speech

Watching karaoke

The first few days with a new computer

When a story inspires

Seeing locals do well in fishing tournaments

The new Pines Public House

When technology makes things easier

Hearing about a good deed by my kid

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.