Swim Ocean City President Corey Davis, center, is pictured OCBP Chapter of USLA President Rick Cawthern and Vice President Travis Wagner. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Swim Ocean City founder Corey Davis presented a $1,500 check to the Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) chapter of United States Lifesaving Association (USLA) for its great work during the 2019 Ocean Games.

“I have been so blessed with the support from local businesses and organizations over the years. I like to give back any chance I can,” said Davis.

Swim Ocean City is a local non-profit organization that raises funds for research and awareness of traumatic brain injuries and promotes the positive effects that sports have on the brain and body.

The OCBP Chapter of USLA is a local non-profit, professional association of beach lifeguards and open water rescuers. USLA works to reduce the incidence of death and injury in the aquatic environment through public education, national lifeguard standards, training programs, promotion of high levels of lifeguard readiness and other means.

Every July, Swim Ocean City, hosts Ocean Games – a competitive open water nine-mile and three-mile swim along the shoreline of Ocean City. The funds raised support local charities and families as well as Johns Hopkins Brain and Stroke Rehabilitation Program. Since its debut in 2013, the Ocean Games has raised over $130,000.