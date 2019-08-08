Williams Receives OC Lions Club’s Pasher Bishop Award

During a recent meeting, a number of awards were presented to Ocean City Lions Club members for their service. Above, Sean Williams receives the Pasher Bishop Award for devoted service to the club from Norm Cathell. He also received recognition for his many roles in the club including membership and scholarship chair, board secretary, social media chair and club renovations chair.