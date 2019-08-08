Parks maintenance employee James Haynes is pictured at City Hall with Mayor Rick Meehan and family members. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Recreation and Parks employee James Haynes is officially turning in his maintenance uniform for a fishing rod and more time with his family.

After working for the department for 13 years as a parks maintenance worker, Haynes worked his last shift on Wednesday, July 31.

Hired in July of 2006, Haynes came to Ocean City after serving in the United States Navy for 20 years. After his naval career he spent 13 years working for Michelin Tire Center before joining the town of Ocean City. With more than a decade of employment for the town, he spent most of his days at Northside Park keeping the park free of trash, prepping the sports fields and assisting with the town’s special events.

“My wife has a honey-do list waiting for me and my three children want me to visit more often,” said Haynes. “There is no re-employment in my future plans, but I intend to keep myself busying by fishing, hunting and spending time with my family.”

According to Haynes, his time with the town of Ocean City was an experience he will remember fondly.

“I want to thank my past and present managers for making my time in Ocean City positive and professional,” he said. “To my co-workers at the Recreation and Parks Department, you are my comrades. Thank you for your friendly smiles and conversations over the last 13 years.”