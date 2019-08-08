OCEAN CITY — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland’s First Lady Yumi Hogan will be participating next week in the groundbreaking ceremony for a major new Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation pediatric housing facility in Ocean City.

When completed in late 2020, this new respite property will prioritize U.S. military families who have critically ill children as well as children with short life expectancies. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. on 65th Street oceanside adjacent to the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s House By The Sea, which is a five-condominium building.

The Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation developed the concept for pediatric respite housing in 1986 and is the world’s leading provider of this unique service to critically ill children and their families. Respite housing provides tranquil environments that offer families opportunities to heal during a child’s medical treatment. The new Ocean City respite property has been designed by the Becker Morgan Group.

“I believe that the Becker Morgan Group has created the perfect architectural concept to meet the needs of Believe In Tomorrow and the children and families that we serve,” said Brian Morrison, Believe In Tomorrow’s founder and CEO. “One of the most exciting aspects of the design is the rooftop deck area, which will have views of both the ocean and the bay, and will accommodate up to 40 people.”

The rooftop deck will contain built in seating and dining areas, an outdoor kitchen and television, gaming and entertainment options. Surrounded by a glass railing system, the rooftop will also have infrared heating systems to extend the seasonal comfort of this outdoor space.

“We are creating this respite to be a place where families can gather and be together during a child’s medical crisis,” said Morrison. “Our mission is to create environments that are conducive to healing the mind, body and spirit; and to create spaces and opportunities that make every stay a once in a lifetime experience that helps families to refresh, renew and rebuild their lives.”

Initial construction funding is being provided by a gift from Believe In Tomorrow supporter Sunny Vargas in memory of her late husband Larry McDaniel, who was also a volunteer and donor. Additional funding is being provided by an award from the NASCAR Foundation in honor of Carl Dakes, a Believe In Tomorrow volunteer and recipient of the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian of the Year Award. The Maryland Chapter of Contractors for a Cause, an organization of local Eastern Shore contactors who have united to give back to the community, has committed to participate in the construction.