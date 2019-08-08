Frontier Town EDU Expansion Request Tabled; Campground Seeks To Add 112 Campsites SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners delayed a decision on a request for additional sewer capacity from Frontier Town.The commissioners voted unanimously to table a request for additional EDUs (equivalent dwelling units) from Frontier Town until after they’ve hosted the Aug. 20 public hearing on newly proposed standard sewer flow calculations.“I’d like to go… Read more »

‘A Legend’ Who Has Fished In All 46 White Marlin Open Tourneys OCEAN CITY – Ed Joy, a resident of Chevy Chase, Md., is no stranger to the White Marlin Open.Each year since the its creation, he has participated in what is widely considered the largest and richest billfish tournament in the world.To boot, he is 93 years old.But Joy said he doesn’t let that stop him… Read more »

Report: Pilot Conducting Ocean Survey For Commercial Fishing Operation Before Engine Trouble OCEAN CITY — The small plane forced to make an emergency landing in the ocean last month suffered engine trouble about eight miles offshore and was attempting to get to the airport, according to a preliminary National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report released this week.Around 6:15 p.m. on July 16, a single-engine 1981 Cessna 172… Read more »