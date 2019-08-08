Perdue First-Place Winner In National Garden Clubs Essay Contest

Worcester County Garden Club Chair Joanne Kirby recently presented Worcester Preparatory School student Hannah Perdue of Salisbury a first-place winner award for her entry in the National Garden Clubs Inc. Essay Contest.  The annual contest is sponsored by the Worcester County Garden Club, District I, Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland, Inc.