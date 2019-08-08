OCEAN CITY — Kyler Taustin, executive artistic director of Brown Box Theatre Project, has announced the cast and dates for the upcoming “Measure for Measure” – Delmarva’s only travelling, free outdoor Shakespeare production.

Marking the troupe’s largest and most ambitious production to date, Brown Box will tour Shakespeare’s timeless — and timely — tale of power and political corruption to 18 outdoor sites across Delmarva from Aug. 29-Sept. 21.

All performances are free, outdoors, and open to all audiences; no tickets are needed. Enjoy the bard under the stars on the lawn or bring blankets and lawn chairs. Due to mature themes, this show is recommended for ages 13 and older.

The full cast of the show are as follows:

Sarah Boess as Isabella: Credits include Chicago at the Broadway Theatre of Pitman, The Honey Trap at Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, and Angels in America at Boston University’s Booth Theatre.

Aislinn Brophy as Marianna: Recent theater credits include Cloud 9 (Central Square Theater), A Story Beyond (Liars and Believers), Heritage Hill Naturals (Fresh Ink Theatre) and Red and the Wolf (Fresh Fruit Festival).

Drew Cleveland as Claudio: Credits include Orlando in As You Like It (Brown Box Theatre); Owen in Translations and Antonio Salieri in Amadeus.

Tim Colee as Escalus: Past credits include Oberon (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Snowball (Animal Farm), Cassio (Othello), Sebastian (Twelfth Night), Ebenezer Scrooge (A Christmas Carol) and Marcellus Washburn (The Music Man).

Chris Kandra as Duke: Previous credits include The Christmas Revels: An American Celebration of the Winter Solstice (Revels Theatre Company), The Importance of Being Earnest (Firehouse Center for the Arts), As You Like It (Brown Box Theatre Project), Dancing at Lughnasa (Gloucester Stage), Othello and To Kill a Mockingbird (Classic Repertory Company 2018 tour).

Francis Xavier Norton as Lucio: Credits include SpeakEasy Stage Company, Greater Boston Stage Company, Actors’ Shakespeare Project, Fresh Ink Theatre, Praxis Stage, Apollinaire Theatre Company, Boston Conservatory, MIT Shakespeare Ensemble, Rebel Shakespeare, Ridiculous Project.

Ivy Ryan as Julietta: Regional credits: Antony and Cleopatra (Virginia Arts Festival); Man of La Mancha, Fiddler on the Roof (New Repertory Theatre); Move Your Face (Boston Theater Company); Nomad Americana (Fresh Ink Theatre); NSFW (Theatre on Fire); The Scarlet Letter, Romeo and Juliet (Classic Repertory Company).

Tanya Avendano Stockler as Provost: Credits include Hermia/Oberon in The Donkey Show (A.R.T); inaugural tour of Pericles (the rig); Veronica in Heathers; Wendla in Spring Awakening; and Laertes in Hamlet.

Spencer Parli Tew as Angelo: Credits include Duke Senior in As You Like It, King Hamlet’s Ghost in Hamlet and Henry Harry in Brilliant Traces (all with Brown Box Theatre Project); Maelgywn in The Merry Way and Malvolio in Twelfth Night of the Living Dead (Anthem Theatre Company); and Eddy Gee in The Texas Chainsaw Musical (Arts After Hours).

Delmarva performances are as follows and start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Aug. 29, Selbyville, The Freeman, 7 p.m. start

Aug. 30, Dover, First Heritage State Park

Aug, 31, Downtown Berlin, Pitts and Main streets (Rain date: 9/3)

Sept. 1, Chincoteague, Robert Reed Park, Main Street

Sept. 4, Wilmington, Rockford Park, 2000 Lookout Drive

Sept. 5, Pocomoke City, Cypress Park, 7 Bridge Street

Sept. 6, Snow Hill, Sturgis Park, 100 River Street

Sept. 7, Charlestown, Avalon Park, 8 Louisa Lane

Sept. 8, Ocean City, Sunset Park, 700 S. Philadelphia Ave

Sept. 11, Dagsboro, Holts Landing State Park, 27046 Holds Landing Road

Sept. 12, Seaford, Seaford Jay’s Nest, 600 N. Market St. Extended

Sept. 13, Crisfield, J. Millard Tawes Museum, 3 Ninth Street

Sept. 14, St. Michaels, Muskrat Park, 207 Willow Green Street

Sept. 15, Salisbury, Pemberton Hall, 5561 Plantation Lane

Sept. 18, Princess Anne, Teakle Mansion, 11736 Mansion Street

Sept. 19, Ocean City, Northside Park, 200 125th Street (behind gym)

Sept. 20, Exmore, Exmore Town Park, 3386 Main Street

Sept. 21. Lewes, Lewes Public Library, 111 Adams Ave (Rain date Sept. 22)

Brown Box Theater Project’s tour is provided in partnership with the Maryland State Arts Council, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Worcester County Arts Council, Fall River Cultural Council, Webster Cultural Council, Wilmington Cultural Council, Plymouth Cultural Council, Easton Cultural Council, Midshore Community Foundation, Hopkinton Cultural Council, Talbot County Arts Council, Paul M. Angell Family Foundation and Somerset County Arts Council.