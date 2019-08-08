Attorney Donates To OC Police Causes

Attorney AAttorney BAttorney Brian Clark recently visited the Ocean City Police Department to make several donations. Clark presented two checks totaling $3,000 to the Josh and Tommy Memorial Scholarship Fund, which is named after two police officers who died in plane crash in 2013. Pictured, from left, are Reserve Officer/Retired Lt. Mark Pacini, Lt. Dennis Eade, Clark, Cpl. Mike Kelly and PFC. Clifford Goggins. Right, Clark donated $1,000 to the police department for the distribution of free bicycle lights to residents and visitors to ensure nighttime bike safety. Submitted Photos