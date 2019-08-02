File Photo

arrested in March and charged with child abuse stemming from an alleged incident at a day care facility in town was found not guilty on all charges this week after a three-day jury trial in Snow Hill.

On March 19, Sandra Buckwalter, 52, of Berlin, a day-care provider at the Eastern Shore Learning Academy, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of child-abuse-second-degree after an alleged incident at the facility back in January. On Wednesday, a Worcester County jury found Buckwalter not guilty on all charges after a three-day trial in Circuit Court.

On January 18, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) investigators received a complaint of physical child abuse that had allegedly occurred at the Eastern Shore Learning Academy in Berlin. A WCSO investigator responded to Atlantic General Hospital and observed the three-year-old victim with an injury on his forehead.

The WCSO investigator Buckwalter at the day care facility along with all of the children present during the alleged incident. Also interviewed was the bus driver who had picked up the children and transported them to the school. Investigators also obtained surveillance video from the bus that allegedly showed a second incident involving Buckwalter and the three-year-old victim. Based on the witness interviews and the video footage, Buckwalter was arrested and charged in March. However, she was acquitted on all charges this week.