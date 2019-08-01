ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Technology snafus tax your patience. But before you throw that computer or other hardware into the trash, take a deep breath and call someone knowledgeable for help.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Don’t be too upset if your generosity goes unappreciated. These things happen, and rather than brood over it, move on. A new friend could open up some exciting new possibilities.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A loved one helps you get through an especially difficult emotional situation. Spend the weekend immersed in the body and soul restorative powers of music and the other arts.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You are pretty much in charge of what you want to do this week. However, it might be a good idea to keep an open mind regarding suggestions from people you know you can trust.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Another chance to shine (something always dear to the Lion’s heart) might be resented by others. But you earned it, so enjoy it. The weekend brings news about a family member.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A suggestion that never took off could become viable again. Dust it off, update it if necessary, and resubmit it. In your personal life, a new relationship takes an “interesting” turn.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Confronting a new challenge to your stated position could work to your advantage by settling all doubts once you’re able to present a solid defense backed up by equally solid facts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You enjoy doing nice things for others. But this is a good time to do something nice for yourself as well. You might want to start by planning a super-special getaway weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Some changes you feel you need to make might be reasonable and appropriate. But others might lead to new problems. Think things through carefully before you act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Good instincts usually keep the sure-footed Goat on the right path. So, what others might see as stubbornness on your part, in fact reflects your good sense of what is worth supporting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A period of introspection could lead to some surprising conclusions — and also equally surprising changes — involving a number of your long-held positions on several issues.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The financially practical Pisces might want to take a sensible approach to spending as well as investing. Being prudent now pays off later. A romantic situation moves into another phase.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your sense of curiosity keeps you continually alert for what’s new about people, places and things.

