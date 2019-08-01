The Inlet Parking Lot began as a small strip parking area in the early 1950s. Enlarged several times over the years, it stretches today from the Pier building to the Inlet and provides space for more than 1,200 vehicles.

In addition to providing much needed parking for the south end of the Boardwalk, it also serves as the location for Springfest and Sunfest, a display area for both spring and fall Cruisin events and the lineup for the annual Maryland Firemen’s parade. It’s an important asset to Ocean City.

The lot was dedicated in July 1998 to former Mayor Hugh Thomas Cropper, Jr., who served as mayor from 1959 to 1970. Under his guidance, Ocean City rebuilt from the devastating March Storm of 1962 and later annexed land from 41st Street to the Delaware line.

Pictured, above from left, are then-Mayor Jim Mathias, former Mayor and County Commissioner Fish Powell, Cropper and former City Councilman and County Commissioner Granville Trimper.

To purchase one of Bunk Mann’s books, click over to www.vanishingoc.com.

Photo courtesy the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum