Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style.410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-port and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Community Bible Study (Women and Children)

September 2019 through May 2020. Harvest Baptist Church, 29945 Dixon Rd., Salisbury. Pre-registration now open. $35 for adults, $10 for children. Thirty-week study of Revelation, Galatians and Colossians. Women of all ages and Bible knowledge welcome. Coordinator Linda Frey, 410-422-8773. Register and pay online at Salisbury.CBSclass.org.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m.,

Clarion Hotel, 10100 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

Every Saturday: Goat and Sheep Seminars

10 a.m. Tractor Supply Co., Berlin and Farmers & Planters Too, Salisbury. Free programs focusing on small ruminant health, fencing and pasture management and feeding. Programs by University of Maryland Extension. For full schedule and registration, contact Maegan Perdue, mperdue@-umd.edu or 410-632-1972.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Every Sunday Now Through Sept. 29: Berlin Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Producers-only market featuring locally handmade or grown products. More than 20 vendors including fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, seafood, poultry, farm-fresh eggs, organic goods, wood working, beauty products and much more. Live music by local artists, kids crafts and a petting zoo. Berlin Welcome Center: 410-973-2051.

June-Sept. 8 Saturdays: Yoga On The Beach

8 a.m. Enjoy low-impact exercise to increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress to the sound of ambient waves. All levels welcome. Free but park entrance fees are in effect. Donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. Bring your own beach tow-el. Meet at the Shade Pavilion in North Beach parking lot, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin.

Aug. 3: Maryland Basic Boating Safety Course

8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Ocean Pines Branch, Worcester County Library. $15 material fee. Complete the one-day course to earn Maryland Safe Boating Certificate. Class includes piloting in local waters, knot-tying and marine maintenance. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. For more information and to register, contact Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807 or CGAUXOC@gmail.com.

August 3: 11th Annual Berlin Peach Festival

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Taylor House Museum, Berlin. Peach ice cream, local peach-es and everything peach. Crafts, live music, food and a pie-eating contest on the lawn.

Aug. 3: Children’s Clothing and Equipment Resale Fundraiser

8 a.m.-noon. Office of Procino-Wells & Woodland, LLC, 616 William St., Berlin. All-seasons children’s and infants’ clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture and toys. All proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association. Cash or check only. Bring your own shopping bag.

Aug. 3: Annual Pine’eer Arts and Craft Festival

9 a.m.-3 p.m. White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Pkwy., Berlin. Corresponding Secretary Barb O’Connor, 410-726-8062.

Aug. 3: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-Noon. Bethany United Meth-odist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Over 35 vendors. Breakfast and baked items offered. 410-207-7039 or bethany21811@gmail.com.

Aug. 4: Free Organ Concert

4-5 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 115 St. Peter’s St., Salisbury. Music performed by church music director Daniel Cherrix. Selections range from Bach to William Lloyd Webber. Concert will be followed by a reception. Call 410-742-5118 or visit stpeterschurch.net.

Aug. 7: Book Signing

5:30 p.m. Ocean City Marlin Club, West Ocean City. Author Dale Cathell will be signing his fifth book “Pete the Greek: An Entrepreneurial Life.” The book details the life of world-class fisherman and businessman Pete Boinis, who will be in attendance.

Aug. 9: Chicken Salad Sandwich Carry-out

5-7 p.m. Bishopville VFD Station 1, 10709 Bishopville Rd., Bishopville. $8 delicious chicken salad sandwich with chips and drink. $6 by the pint. Baked goods table available. Call to arrange premade carry-outs. 619-922-9950.

Aug. 10: Kicks 4 Kids Family Fun Day

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Winterplace Park, Salisbury. Games, contests, food, prizes, live music and more! Silent auction of shoes designed and decorated by community members. Event benefits Coastal Kids Supportive Care Pediatric Program of Coastal Hospice. Follow at facebook.com/CostalHospice/Events.

Aug. 14: Deadline for Wicomico County Tourism Photo Contest

Accepting entries until 5 p.m. Contest open to photographers 18+. First prize wins $500. The first-place photo will be included on the Wicomico County Tourism website, in an e-newsletter and in the 2020 Visitors and Relocation Guide. Photos must be taken within the past two years. Suggested topics include nature, culture and festivals. Contest rules and entry form can be found at www.wicomicotourism.org.

Aug. 17: Willards VFC Chicken BBQ

11 a.m. Rt. 346 & Main St., Willards. $10 for a half chicken, two sides, roll and can of soda. Benefit for Jimmy Parker. 410-430-1135.

Aug. 17: Steak Dinner

4-7 p.m. American Legion 123, 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. $16 dinner includes 14 oz. Porterhouse steak, baked potato, salad and dinner roll. Public welcome. Pre-order required. Call for tickets or pick up from the bartender at the legion. Don, 410-600-5294. Ray, 410-215-9354.

Aug. 17: Festival on the Lawn

1-6 p.m. Frankford Community Park, Frankford. Free concert featuring several acts including the Zion Reggae Band, Committed to Serve and Ty Bolden. Music, food, games and book bag giveaways. Event presented by Center Stage Resources to bring awareness on mental health and human trafficking. For more information contact centerstagre@yahoo.-com.

Aug. 17: Chicken, Dumplings Dinner

11 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. $10 dinners include chicken n dumplings, potato salad, candied yam, mac n cheese, string beans, rolls and corn bread. Dine-in or carry-out available. Drinks and desserts available. Fundraiser for Calvary United Methodist Church.