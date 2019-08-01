Visitors are pictured looking over the Maryland State Police’s exhibit at last year’s event. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Police Department is putting the focus on crime prevention and community partnerships during the second annual National Night Out event, Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at White Horse Park on 235 Ocean Parkway.

In total, nearly 30 different groups plan to attend the free block party to greet the public, hand out information, offer giveaways, and host games and activities for children.

Ocean Pines Police will host a drone demonstration, give away children’s bicycles through a raffle drawing, and participate in a dunk tank to include Police Chief David Massey and Maryland Del. Wayne Hartman. Additionally, the Ocean Pines Fire Department will bring a fire truck and a command vehicle.

Scheduled children’s activities include a Skee-Ball game from Berlin First Baptist Church, crafts stations courtesy of the Girl Scouts and Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services, glitter braids by the United Way, a kids’ art activity station from the Worcester County Arts Council, and a pop-up bicycle park hosted by the Eastern Shore chapter of the International Mountain Biking Association.

Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks will also operate several game stations, and White Horse Park features an all-new playground with a zipline, jungle gym, and multiple merry-go-rounds and swing sets.

For adults and children, the Kiwanis will hand out free hotdogs and drinks, Mister Softee will provide free ice cream, and the Pinesteppers will offer a square-dancing demonstration. Many other local nonprofits and organizations plan to hand out information and offer raffle and door prizes, to include back-to-school supplies, Jolly Rogers passes and more.

There will also be information for seniors and veterans, with additional tables hosted by groups including the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce, Choptank Electric Cooperative, Republic Services, Diakonia, Worcester County Health Department, Atlantic General Hospital, Worcester Goes Purple, Hope4Recovery, Cricket Center, Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addiction, Faith Baptist Church, Women’s Club of Ocean Pines, Ocean Pines Neighborhood Watch, Worcester County States Attorney’s Office, and more.

National Night Out will feature gatherings in more than 16,790 communities in the United States and Canada, as well as at military bases throughout the world.

The event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships.

“Ocean Pines has been recognized as one of the safest communities in the State of Maryland, for its size,” Massey said. “This has been accomplished with the combined efforts of our residents and police officers. National Night Out is a recognition of these efforts and a commitment to strengthen future efforts at crime prevention in our community.”