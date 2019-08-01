OCEAN CITY- Before the big boys hit the seas for the 46th White Marlin Open, lady anglers throughout the resort area will have their moment in the sun this weekend with the arrival of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s 11th Annual Heels and Reels Tournament.

The ladies-only tournament got underway Thursday with registration and a captain’s meeting, but the real action goy started on Friday with the first of two official fishing days. Captains and teams of anglers must choose to fish one of two days, either Friday or Saturday. The Heels and Reels Tournament is the club’s only ladies-only event in its summer-long tournament series and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Bertha Holloway Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.

Essentially, it’s a boat tournament, meaning awards will be distributed to the top boat teams and not individual anglers. According to tournament rules, anyone may hook the fish, but it must be immediately handed off to a lady angler on board. The Heels and Reels Tournament is largely a billfish release event with points awarded for white and blue marlin, swordfish and sailfish and spearfish releases. There are also heaviest fish categories for tuna including yellowfin, longfin and big-eye as well as dolphin.

Weigh-ins will be held each day at Sunset Marina in West Ocean City from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The tournament will conclude with an awards banquet at the Marlin Club in West Ocean City on Saturday night.