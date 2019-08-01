OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested on assault and other charges last weekend after allegedly attacking his fiancé and throwing her $4,000 engagement ring into the bay from a hotel balcony.

Around 12:10 a.m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 45th Street for a reported domestic assault.

OCPD officers arrived and met with the female victim, who told police she had been out at a restaurant with her fiancé, Michael Christoffers, 37, of New Wales, Pa., and she had become annoyed when he allegedly left her alone at the bar and was socializing with others in the establishment. The victim told police the couple argued at the bar and then returned to their hotel room, where the argument continued.

The victim reportedly told police after the argument she and Christoffers took a nap, each in separate beds in the hotel room. According to police reports, the victim told investigators Christoffers at some point took the covers off her and threw her onto the floor. The victim told police Christoffers then allegedly began to choke her with both hands.

The victim told police Christoffers lifted her head and pushed it into the floor while choking her. The victim told police she was unable to breathe and felt like she was going to lose consciousness. According to police reports, the victim told officers Christoffers said to her, “I’m sorry I have to do this,” and then took her engagement ring off her finger and threatened to throw it off the balcony and into the bay.

OCPD officers interviewed Christoffers, who told told police he went outside the room to smoke a cigarette and when he returned, the victim was asleep on the floor. When asked why he removed the engagement ring from the victim, Christoffers told police she kept throwing it at him.

Based on the victim’s testimony, Christoffers was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, theft and malicious destruction of property. OCPD officers and the victim searched the hotel room for the engagement ring, which the victim had purchased herself for around $4,000, to no avail. OCPD officers also searched around the hotel, but did not find the ring. The victim told police she believed Christoffers threw the ring in the bay.