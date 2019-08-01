BERLIN — For the first time, Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) is partnering with the Greater Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Berlin and Snow Hill Chambers of Commerce in seeking donations to fill bags for the new teachers of Worcester County. WYFCS is encouraging local businesses and non-profits to give helpful items for the upcoming school year.

With many of these teachers new to the area, WYFCS feels it is important to make them feel welcome and educate them on area businesses and the community at-large. The project also serves as a free advertising campaign for businesses choosing to donate. This program has been a staple at the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce for teachers in Wicomico County for several years.

WYFCS is requesting 100 items per business to place into the bags. Accepted donations include advertising pieces, coupons, promotional products or goods with a company logo. It is suggested that submissions be physical items rather than paper products as teachers find them more useful.

Those interested in donating should deliver items to the WYFCS offices no later than Aug. 15. The offices are located at 124 North Main Street, Suite C, in Berlin, MD 21811.

They are also requesting volunteers for the “bag stuffing” event on Aug. 16 at noon. For more information, call Morgan Coulson, communications coordinator, at 410-641-4598 or email her at mcoulson@gowoyo.org. Those seeking to donate may also contact their local Chamber of Commerce: Berlin, 410-641-4775; Greater Ocean City, 410-213-0552; Snow Hill, 410-632-0809; and Ocean Pines, 410-641-5306.