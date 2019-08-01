14th Annual Baywood Golf Classic Raises $47,000 For Tunnell Cancer Center

The 14th Annual Baywood Golf Classic was rained out on May 13. The tournament was still a success, raising $47,000 for Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center. Pictured, from left, are Barry Hamp, executive director of Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services; Robert Tunnell III; Lincoln Davis, chair of Baywood Golf Classic; and Thomas J. Protack, vice president of development for the Beebe Medical Foundation.