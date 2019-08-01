FENWICK ISLAND
30068 Sanctuary Dr
The Overlook
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
Bayfront Community
NV Homes
302-988-2185
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
9800-32 Mooring
View Lane
Thurs-Mon 11-5
New Construction
Townhomes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
GEORGETOWN
24600 Hollytree Cir
Sat 11-2
3BR/2BA/1,900SF
New Custom Home
Partially Wooded Lot
Open Floor Plan
Whitney Jarvis
Coldwell Banker
443-944-3073
BERLIN
8 Baker Street
Sat 11-2
Same Street as
Peach Festival!
3BR/2BA
Classic Victorian
Paul Chambers
Coldwell Banker
443-235-6938
OCEAN CITY
14135 Sea Captain Rd
Caine Woods
Sat 11-2
Waterfront
4BR/3BA Home
Boat Slip
Pam Wadler
Shamrock Realty
410-726-6125
OCEAN PINES.
4 Clubhouse Dr
Sat 11-1
6BR/6.5BA/5,000SF
Custom Home
150’ Waterfront
2 Boat Lifts
Nancy Reither
Coldwell Banker
410-603-5050
OCEAN PINES
1 Freeport Lane
The Parke
Sun 11-1
Single Family Home
4BR/3BA
55+ Community
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
BERLIN
11309 River Run Ln
River Run
Golf Community
Sat 2-4
Single Family Home
3BR/3BA
Lauren A. Smith
Keller Williams
410-245-9915
OCEAN PINES
23 Leslie Mews
Fri 1-3
Sat & Sun 10-1
Waterfront
4BR/4.5BA Home
OC Skyline Views
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
OCEAN CITY
607 Osprey Road
Sat 10-1
1BR/1.5BA
Waterfront Townhome
Boat Slip
Great Location
Sandy Dougan
Berkshire Hathaway
410-726-6557
SELBYVILLE
27610 Shipwreck Dr
Lighthouse Lakes
Sun & Mon 12-5
Tues-Sat 10-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
10 Mins to Beach
Ryan Homes
302-524-8892