Beachfront Bike Racks Planned In Resort OCEAN CITY — A review of the progress of the town's Complete Streets initiative this week revealed wider sidewalks in some areas and the potential for beachfront bike racks in others.Last November, the Mayor and Council adopted a Complete Streets policy aimed at improving safety and ease of access for all users in the resort…

20th Anniversary Of 'Runaway Bride' Release Celebrated This Month In Berlin BERLIN – The town will celebrate its silver screen debut with a series of events to honor the 20th anniversary of the hit movie "Runaway Bride" this month.Berlin has declared August "Runaway Bride Month" as it is now 20 years since the release of the movie that brought Paramount Pictures to town. The movie, starring…

'Fishing Pier Pete' Loves His Job, Helping People; Jones A Mainstay On Wicomico Street For 23 Years OCEAN CITY – What are the fish biting today?Is this crab a female? Can I keep it?What are they catching?Can you take our picture?It's not unusual for Pete Jones, the man so often behind the counter at the Ocean City Fishing Pier, to get bombarded with questions like these as the summer sun beats down…