Things I Like – July 26, 2019

by

A great A/C system during a heat wave

Pool basketball with my kids

Early morning workouts

Watermelon on a hot day

How exhausted my kids are after a beach day

Harold Baines’ Hall of Fame acceptance speech

Married high school sweethearts

Reading biographies

Elizabeth Moss in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale”

The first normal day after a heat wave

Evening surf sessions

