30th Annual Greek Festival Set For Resort This Weekend OCEAN CITY – For the 30th year, the Roland E. Powell Convention Center will be transformed into a place for “all things Greek,” feeding and entertaining thousands of Delmarva locals, Greek and non-Greek visitors alike.Doors open noon daily all weekend to feed hungry Greek Festival goers the savory, authentic, traditional cuisine Greece is world famous… Read more »

Source Reduction Program Aims To Reduce Plastic Waste Usage OCEAN CITY – Officials gathered in Ocean City this week to celebrate the launch of the “Protect our Sand and Sea” program.Earlier this year, Ocean City’s Coastal Resources Legislative Committee, or Green Team, and its partners – the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, Ocean City Surf Club, Ocean City Surfrider Foundation and the Town of Ocean… Read more »

Citizens Express Concerns Over $107K Bill For Berlin Park Cleanup BERLIN – Citizen concerns about a chemical spill at Berlin Falls Park dominated a town council meeting this week.Following a vote by the council to spend more than $107,000 for cleanup of the June spill, residents criticized municipal leadership for not addressing the issue sooner. They said officials should have been aware of any issues… Read more »