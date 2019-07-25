Chris Sockriter

Summer of 1977

Volume XXIII

Edition 5

Issue Highlights

Some notable conventions planned for the rest of the year in Ocean City included The Maryland Oil Jobbers Council, Sheraton; Square Dancing–OC Promenaders, Convention Hall; and the Interstate Circulation Managers Association, Sheraton.

An opinion piece read, “Week after week, the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals hears, and generally grants, requests for one high-rise structure after the other. Shopping centers, restaurants, cocktail lounges and other profitable enterprises are fast becoming the construction order of the day. Progress and profit are the order of the day.”

Ernie Fields and his sidekick, Cockroach, were appearing at the Fenwick Inn’s Rooftop Lounge & Restaurant to celebrate the recent expansion.

The new Antigua Beach Condominiums at 85th Street were available from the low $40,000s with 5% down, 8 ½% financing or 10% down, 8% financing.

Billed as “The East Coast’s Newest & Finest Roller Skating Rink,” Skateland on 69th Street was offering five skating sessions — 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m., 6-8 p.m., 8:30-10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Old Shuckers, located on 31st Street, was offering a $1 off all dinners as an Early Bird Special (seated before 5:30 p.m.).