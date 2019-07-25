BERLIN- Former Stephen Decatur standout and Salisbury University senior Corey Gwin has been named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division III Scholar All-American, adding to his growing list of accolades.

Gwin, who set the career scoring mark at Decatur during his high school career in Berlin, was named to the USILA’s Division III Scholar All-American team. Gwin, who graduated from Salisbury University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies, finished with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.70.

On the field this year for SU, Gwin was named a First-Team All-American and also earned the USILA Fran McCall Outstanding Midfielder of the Year award. He finished the 2019 season with 88 points including 63 goals and 25 assists. He was also named First-Team All Capital Conference for the second consecutive season.

Gwin holds the Decatur career scoring record and was named to the U.S. Lacrosse 2015 High School All-American Team. Gwin started all four years at Decatur and was named to the U.S. Lacrosse All-American Team after his senior year in 2015. He was also Bayside South Player of the Year that season and was Decatur’s Offensive Player of the Year three times. Gwin scored 140 goals in his four years at Decatur.